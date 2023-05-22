Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Watching late week coastal storm system

Dry work and school week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild days and pleasant nights ahead for the work and school week. Remaining dry until perhaps the weekend.

A change in the weather forecast looking more long range. A storm system will back its way northwest to the East Coast by the weekend. Depending on how far west it goes, will now determine how high the rain chances will go later Saturday into Sunday. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Monday afternoon: Mostly to partly sunny, hazy, mild and dry. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Light northeast breeze.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers at this time. Highs lower 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
DSFF
MWDS 5/21
App graphic generic
A Delightful Stretch Ahead