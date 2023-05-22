Watching late week coastal storm system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild days and pleasant nights ahead for the work and school week. Remaining dry until perhaps the weekend.

A change in the weather forecast looking more long range. A storm system will back its way northwest to the East Coast by the weekend. Depending on how far west it goes, will now determine how high the rain chances will go later Saturday into Sunday. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Monday afternoon: Mostly to partly sunny, hazy, mild and dry. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Light northeast breeze.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers at this time. Highs lower 70s.

