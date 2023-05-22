Advertise With Us
Police make arrest in relation to child abduction and stolen vehicles

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it has charged a teenager in connection with recent vehicle thefts.

ACPD announced Monday, May 22, that a 17-year-old is charged with felony destruction of property, two counts of endangering the life of a child, and six counts of motor vehicle theft. The teen was arrested on Friday, May 19, and is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges stem from when police responded to the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive for a stolen vehicle and abduction a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. A person had reportedly stolen a silver 2011 Kia Sorento, which was occupied by a 4-year-old and 2-month-old.

The department says the two children were soon found abandoned in the area of The Colonnades, and the Kia was left in the 500 block of Burgoyne Road.

