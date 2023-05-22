Pet bunnies need temporary home while owner studies abroad

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two bunnies who have been together since birth are in need of a temporary home.

Graham and Marshmallow are looking for a loving place to call home for the next 15 months. The pair’s owner, Grace Bassett, was recently awarded a scholarship to study in Taiwan.

“The worst part of winning the scholarship and winning a bunch of money is that I have to find a new home for my rabbits. My number-one priority in this is finding the rabbits a good home and loving new family that will take really good care of them,” Bassett said.

Bassett is hoping to find an interim arrangement for the two bunnies by the beginning of June. Email bassettgracee@gmail.com if you’re interested.

