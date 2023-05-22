Advertise With Us
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge is denying a request from one of the parties suing the city over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The Ratcliffe Foundation is one of two parties suing. It brought up a complicated legal issue that, in essence, is a paperwork issue about corporate status.

When Ratcliffe filed its paperwork to sue, the foundation called itself a corporation.

Turns out, it is not.

The foundation wanted to clarify its status in the case, but Judge Paul Paul Peatross, Jr. denied that motion to substitute.

The next step now in the lawsuit is a status conference in late June.

