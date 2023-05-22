Advertise With Us
Independent bookstore says it is seeing a rise in readers

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A privately-owned bookstore in Charlottesville says it has noticed an uptick in sales since the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Whale Books says it is seeing more people buying books, and at a younger age, too.

“During COVID, we had to shut down for a while, obviously,” Lisa Reardon, a clerk at Blue Whale Books, said. “Once the vaccine became available, we had our best year ever. People just poured into the store. But even now our sales are up for books - 12% from last year - so it’s continuing to go up.”

The store says it is also seeing more college students shopping for classic titles and antique books.

