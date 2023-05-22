Comfortable Temperatures and Dry This Week. Watching Potential Rain for Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds into Tuesday. Pleasant temperatures and dry this week. Watching potential coastal storm may make for a wet Memorial Day Weekend. Quiet weather now and over the next several days this week Looking toward the weekend, a storm system may back its way northwest to the East Coast. Depending on how far west it goes, will now determine how high the rain chances will go later Saturday into Sunday. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy, seasonable. Lows low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers at this time. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s.

