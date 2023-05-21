Advertise With Us
UVA Men’s Tennis wins back-to-back national championships

UVA Men's Tennis wins national title. Photo courtesy UVA.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Tennis team beat Ohio State 4-0 in Orlando Sunday, May 21, to win the national championship for the second straight year.

The victory was clinched when Inaki Montes won his singles match 6-4, 6-2.

Chris Rodesch (6-4, 6-2) and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (6-2, 6-1) both won their singles matches.

The ‘Hoos began the match by beating Ohio State for the doubles point.

It is Virginia’s sixth national title in the last 11 years. UVA won the national championship in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023.

