UVA men’s lacrosse beats Georgetown 17-14 in NCAA tournament quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa men’s lacrosse team got six goals and four assists from Connor Shellenberger in beating Georgetown 17-14 Saturday in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Albany, New York.

Shellenberger scored two of his goals in the first 15 seconds of the game. Virginia never trailed, although the game was tied 11-11 before UVa scored four straight goals to end the third quarter.

Virginia advances to the NCAA tournament semifinals in Philadelphia next weekend to face the winner of Notre Dame and Johns Hopkins.

