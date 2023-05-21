Unusual weather pattern for late May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A refreshing air mass settles in over the region the next several days and nights. The only weather hazard will be a high sunburn index.

High pressure, our fair-weather friend will park over the area for more than a week! Keeping it dry with mild days and pleasant overnights. It’s unusual to go so long without rain this time of year. Parts of the region may not have rainfall until sometime in June!

Sunday: Sunshiny, pleasant and dry with a light northeast breeze. Highs of 75 to 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Starry sky with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. A few upper 40s possible. Along with some patchy fog late.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Light east, northeast breeze.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Looks like the warmest day of the week. Highs lower 80s and mostly sunny. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

