Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

LUVAY, Va. (WVIR) - The search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos in Shenandoah National Park is being suspended.

SNP made the announcement Sunday, May 21. It says the body of a man believed to be Zevallos was discovered by searchers shortly after noon today. Remains were found roughly 1.6 miles from where Zevallos’ car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops.

Officials say Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6. He was last seen leaving his home in Oakton a day earlier. Park rangers began looking for his vehicle Tuesday, May 16, which they later found in a parking lot that serves the Overall Run Falls Trail.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.

