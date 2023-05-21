Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Photo courtesy SNP
Photo courtesy SNP(ShenandoahNPS)
By NBC29
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVAY, Va. (WVIR) - The search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos in Shenandoah National Park is being suspended.

SNP made the announcement Sunday, May 21. It says the body of a man believed to be Zevallos was discovered by searchers shortly after noon today. Remains were found roughly 1.6 miles from where Zevallos’ car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops.

Officials say Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6. He was last seen leaving his home in Oakton a day earlier. Park rangers began looking for his vehicle Tuesday, May 16, which they later found in a parking lot that serves the Overall Run Falls Trail.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA professor working to remove cultural barriers that may impact autism services
Chalk festival held on Downtown Mall
Helicopter needed to upgrade Massanutten Resort ski lift
Charlottesville school looks back on its history