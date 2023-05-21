A Delightful Stretch Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We have a lovely week in store with high pressure dominating the region. Temperatures will range from the 70′s to 80′s with drier conditions. It won’t be until next Sunday that there is a possibility of rain in the forecast. It is certainly worth it to make outdoor plans this week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Pleasant and mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Sunny, warm, and dry. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday - Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Sunday: Sun and late showers. Highs in the upper 70′s.

