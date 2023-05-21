Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Churches hold neighborhood wellness event

Neighborhood wellness event
Neighborhood wellness event
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several churches teamed up for a neighborhood wellness event Sunday, May 21.

The public event offered tables with different health & wellness services.

“It’s part of our mission as a church. We not only want to share the Good News about Jesus, but we also want to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. So any way we can do that we definitely want to do something positive, and so many people have health issues these days, and so we want to be able to meet that need,” Pastor Rodney Osborne, Jr. said.

The pastor says he will also be participating in an interfaith prayer vigil against gun violence Saturday, May 27.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Dark Flag
Art piece honors student-athletes killed on UVA Grounds
UVA Final Exercises 2023
Final Exercises held on UVA Lawn
UVA Final Exercises 2023
Final Exercises held on UVA Lawn
Dark Flag
Art piece honors student-athletes killed on UVA Grounds