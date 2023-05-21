Churches hold neighborhood wellness event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several churches teamed up for a neighborhood wellness event Sunday, May 21.

The public event offered tables with different health & wellness services.

“It’s part of our mission as a church. We not only want to share the Good News about Jesus, but we also want to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. So any way we can do that we definitely want to do something positive, and so many people have health issues these days, and so we want to be able to meet that need,” Pastor Rodney Osborne, Jr. said.

The pastor says he will also be participating in an interfaith prayer vigil against gun violence Saturday, May 27.

