38th Annual Lebanese Food Festival attracts 40,000 people

By Jennifer Blake
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The annual Lebanese Food Festival at Saint Anthony Church - thousands of people try different Lebanese foods throughout the weekend. What may seem overwhelming for some people brings joy to the festival volunteers.

“It is the best food festival in town, no comparison,” said an attendee.

One volunteer said it’s really not too much of a challenge to make food for thousands of people - she says in the Lebanese culture - it’s normal.

“it’s a labor of love, it’s in our blood, Sunday dinner, if you don’t have 20 or 25 people you don’t know what to do so to do it for 40 thousand people, we do it in segments,” said a long-time volunteer, Sandra Joseph Brown.

For 3 days the food festival brought people throughout the community together to bite into traditional meals, deserts and drinks like lebanese wine and beer.

“We are very proud of our culture and our food and our traditions and as rva has embraced us, they want to share in it and so being such a hospitable culture, we are happy to do that.,” she said.

One attendee has been going to the festival for over 20 years and loves the environment, the people and of course the food.

“You couldn’t ask for anything nicer,” said Sam, the attendee.

