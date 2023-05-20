Advertise With Us
‘Senior Prom’ held for Bridgewater Retirement Community residents

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Friday was a night to remember for residents at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Folks came dressed to the nines to enjoy a night out.

A ‘Senior Prom’ was put on for residents in all levels of living (independent living, assisted living, memory support, and nursing households).

There was food and dancing courtesy of a live band allowing residents to mingle in one common area.

Caricature drawings and a photo booth made for memories to be held on to forever.

”Lots of residents did not have the opportunity to go to prom for various reasons, the pandemic has kept us apart for a very long time and we just wanted to have a gathering where everyone could come together and celebrate life and have a really good time at a social event,” Candise Enoch, director of resident services for independent living at Bridgewater Retirement Community said.

Enoch said this event was possible because of a grant through their Live Well Foundation fund.

She said she hopes it’s something they can continue in the future to bring a fun atmosphere to social events for residents.

