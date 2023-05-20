A Seasonable Week Ahead, Great for Getting Outside!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We still have a chance for late showers and storms through the evening. Widespread rainfall amounts are low, but localized downpours with storms can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms will taper off this evening making way for drier conditions. Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen, we’re in for a warm and sunny week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers and storms ending, with some patchy fog. Lows in the 50′s.

Sunday - Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and warm. Highs around 80. Lows in the low mid 50;s.

Thursday - Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s.

