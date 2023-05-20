Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

A Seasonable Week Ahead, Great for Getting Outside!

App graphic generic
App graphic generic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We still have a chance for late showers and storms through the evening. Widespread rainfall amounts are low, but localized downpours with storms can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms will taper off this evening making way for drier conditions. Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen, we’re in for a warm and sunny week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers and storms ending, with some patchy fog. Lows in the 50′s.

Sunday - Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and warm. Highs around 80. Lows in the low mid 50;s.

Thursday - Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Tracking shower and storm chance
Late day shower and thunder risk
One rain risk
wx
MWX 5/19
ds1stwx