Late day shower and thunder risk

Warm and humid ahead of cold front Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warming and more humid on this Saturday ahead of a weak cold front arriving from the west later this afternoon.

Hazy sun will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon with a passing shower, downpour or even a thunderstorm late this afternoon to early evening.

This will be the only rain chance for at least the next week!

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, warm and humid with a late day shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Early evening showers will exit. Becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunshiny, nice and dry with a high sunburn index this time of year. High temperatures of 75 to 80 degrees. Light north breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Monday through next Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Warm during the day with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Comfortable overnight with lows in the 50s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

