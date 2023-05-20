Late day shower and thunder risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warming and more humid on this Saturday ahead of a weak cold front arriving from the west later this afternoon.

Hazy sun will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon with a passing shower, downpour or even a thunderstorm late this afternoon to early evening.

This will be the only rain chance for at least the next week!

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and futurcast updates.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, warm and humid with a late day shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Early evening showers will exit. Becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunshiny, nice and dry with a high sunburn index this time of year. High temperatures of 75 to 80 degrees. Light north breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Monday through next Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Warm during the day with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Comfortable overnight with lows in the 50s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.