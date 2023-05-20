Advertise With Us
Hustle for the Homeless 5k fundraises approximately $20,000

Hustle for the Homeless 5k
Hustle for the Homeless 5k(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people ran with a purpose Saturday morning - to help the homeless community in Roanoke.

More than 300 runners took part in the Hustle for the Homeless 5k Saturday.

The race helps raise money for the Least of These Ministries. The group helps provide a safe space for people without shelter.

Organizers say this year they raised around $20,000.

“It allows us to operate our building that offers showers and laundry, meals, pantry items like clothing, tents, things of that nature.,” said The Least of These Ministry Co-Founder Dawn Sandoval. “It also allows us to operate our warming bus, to assist people in finding permanent housing. Just continuing to keep our ministry up and running.”

This is the ministry’s biggest fundraiser. They are thankful to everyone who supported the cause.

Runners say they signed up because today was about giving back.

“I usually do like different ones but when I was looking for them I notice that this one was something that was actually a cause. It wasn’t just let’s just run and get a medal,” says Participant Andrea Burney. “It was more let’s get this money and put it together and help Roanoke and help support the people that really need to be supported.”

If you missed today’s race, the 5k will happen again next year.

Click here, if you want to donate to support the ministry.

