Chalk festival held on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville hosted its first chalk festival on the Downtown Mall Saturday, May 20.

The festival involved 14 murals done by 13 artists. Chalk was also scattered in different areas of the mall for people to create their own artwork.

“There’s such vibrancy and beauty and community and it’s been amazing to see the community come out today,” Greer Achenbach with Friends of Charlottesville said.

Unfortunately, a rain storm came through the city later in the day and washed away much of the artwork.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.