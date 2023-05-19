Advertise With Us
UVA holds Valedictory Exercises

By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Class of 2023 will complete Final Exercises this weekend.

UVA students are also paying tribute to their fellow classmates and their time at the university.

The University Valedictory Exercises included a presentation of the class gift, university and class awards, and a keynote speaker.

