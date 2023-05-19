UVA Health’s new clinic to help moms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is opening a new outpatient mental health clinic for expecting moms and new moms.

The goal of the Perinatal Mood Disorders Clinic is to provide support for psychiatric illnesses during and after pregnancy. Health experts say new mood disorders often happen during the first year of pregnancy, and after routine obstetric care ends.

“The postpartum time period is a time where psychiatric illness can be triggered,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said Friday, May 19.

Dr. Payne is an expert in reproductive mental health.

“Even though postpartum depression is the most common complication of giving birth, less than 50% of women are identified and diagnosed with postpartum depression. So we can be doing a lot better than that,” the doctor said.

The Perinatal Mood Disorders Clinic will be available Tuesday mornings and Wednesday afternoon, but those hours are expected to be expanded.

