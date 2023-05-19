Tracking brief shower and thunderstorm risk

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coastal rain system will remain off to the south and southeast of the region today and Saturday. However, a weaking cold front will arrive later in the afternoon tomorrow.

A passing, brief shower, downpour or even a thunderstorm will be possible later Saturday afternoon and early evening, west to east across the area.

Dry and mild Sunday.

The weather pattern for next week looks dry and mild.

Friday: Clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Light southeast breeze.

Friday night: Great conditions for Fridays after Five in Charlottesville this evening! Temperatures start in the mid 70s, then drop to the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s by dawn and mostly cloudy.

Saturday: Warm and more humid for your outdoor plans. Including Final Exercises at UVA. Clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. High 80 degrees across central Virginia and mid 70s for the Shenandoah Valley. A late afternoon and evening shower/storm possible. Check the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates and futurcast.

Saturday night: Evening shower/storm chance will quickly exit to the east by sunset. Mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry with a high sunburn index. High 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Monday through next Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

