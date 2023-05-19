Advertise With Us
St. Anne’s Belfield & Covenant girls lacrosse teams advance to VISAA state championship game

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the St. Anne’s Belfield and Covenant girls lacrosse teams earned dominating wins Thursday in the VISAA state semifinals to advance to the championship games on Saturday.

STAB beat Potomac 13-7. Covenant beat Nansemond Suffolk 17-6.

