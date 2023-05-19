St. Anne’s Belfield & Covenant girls lacrosse teams advance to VISAA state championship game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the St. Anne’s Belfield and Covenant girls lacrosse teams earned dominating wins Thursday in the VISAA state semifinals to advance to the championship games on Saturday.

STAB beat Potomac 13-7. Covenant beat Nansemond Suffolk 17-6.

