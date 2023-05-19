SNP launches search for missing person

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A search is underway in the Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos, who was reported missing to Fairfax County Police on May 9. His vehicle was discovered in the park on Tuesday, May 16, the Shenandoah National Park says.

According to the Shenandoah National Park (SNP), a full-scale search operation was launched on May 17, and some trails have been closed while the search continues. These trails are Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge, and Thompson Hollow. Several parking areas are reserved for Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel.

The SNP says Zevallos was last seen May 5 leaving his home heading to George Mason University. He was reportedly wearing gray sweatpants and a plaid flannel shirt. He is 5′9″, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, and may have been carrying a North Face backpack.

If anyone thinks they may have seen Zevallos, the SNP says to call 540-999-3422.

