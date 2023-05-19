Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Record-breaking goal scorer Xander Dickson leads ‘Hoos into NCAA quarterfinals

UVA Men's Lacrosse
UVA Men's Lacrosse(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Lacrosse team is one win away from reaching the NCAA Tournament Championship weekend in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers play in the tournament quarterfinals Saturday, May 20. The 2-seed team is in Albany tonight, getting ready for the noon showdown with 7-seed Georgetown.

It’s a quarterfinal rematch with the Hoyas from two years ago, when Virginia won 14-3 on its way to a national championship.

The Cavaliers appear to be peaking at the right time, led by leading scorer Xander Dickson.

Dickson put a shot into the net just minutes into Virginia’s opening round NCAA Tournament game with Richmond, his 57th goal of the season, breaking a single-season record that had stood for 27 years.

“One, I don’t shoot them from very far; it’s always right at the doorstep, its pretty easy. Two, I have Coach Kirwin. He’s shown me a whole new world,” Dickson said.

His success is a tribute to his resolve: Dickson considered transferring three years ago, thinking he wasn’t good enough to earn playing time at UVA.

“That was daunting at the time because I got the call that Matt Moore and Ian Laviano were coming back and they were some of my best buddies and I was happy for them, but I can’t out compete these guys. These are really good players and they’re better than me and they’ve done more for the program. But it’s rewarding to say that I stuck it out and I tried my hardest and it paid off,” Dickson said.

Dickson knows he’ll be a point of emphasis for the Georgetown defense on Saturday, and he says he is ready for the challenge.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

STAB lacrosse wins
St. Anne’s Belfield & Covenant girls lacrosse teams advance to VISAA state championship game
Covenant School Girls’ Soccer
Young Eagles soar into VISAA state semifinals
The market is moving to Darden Towe Park
Softball group inviting more seniors to join in games at Darden Towe Park
Softball group inviting more seniors to join in games at Darden Towe Park