New teaching method helping Albemarle students engage more with history

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new teaching concept is helping students learn history.

Reframing the Narrative allows students to do their own research, as well as think and discuss with partners.

“It’s not just giving them and feeding them the facts. It’s really promoting critical thinking,” Stony Point Elementary School Assistant Principal Paula Gately said.

Ashely Seawell is a second grade teacher, and one of the pilot teachers using this format for her students.

“It was a little daunting at first, because we teach very little people here,” Seawell said.

She says the risk was well worth it.

“There’s been a big difference this year with how much discussion we get out of kids,” Seawell said.

Gately helped bring Reframing the Narrative to Stony Point, and says it helps students see other viewpoints.

“It’s also helping them wrestle and grapple with some areas of our history and helping them understand all different perspectives of an issue,” the assistant principal said.

“They were able to look at a hero and see that, sometimes, heroes and brave people also do things that maybe aren’t heroic,” Seawell said.

Reframing the Narrative is expected to be rolled out division-wide at the start of the next school year.

