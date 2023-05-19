Mental health organizations team up for event on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few Charlottesville organizations are teaming up on the Downtown Mall to spread mental health awareness.

“I really want people to know that help is available,” Community Health & Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said Friday, May 19. “We’re out here today with our partners spreading mental health awareness. May is a time that we as a nation, and as a community, come together to talk about mental health. It’s a great time to help share local resources.”

CHWC, Region Ten, and On Our Own Charlottesville set up by the Freedom of Speech Wall and encouraged people to come up and share their story.

“There is still so much stigma out there about mental health, and it’s hard for people to come forward and talk about their own mental health issues with a total stranger,” Jorie Barna with On Our Own Charlottesville said.

Barna says events like these remind her of her own mental health journey.

“I can remember when I felt very alone and felt very isolated in my own mental health decline, and it felt horrible,” Barna said. “To be able to connect with other people who have been there and who are walking that path means the world.”

