Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Keep the Umbrella Close for Late Saturday Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep your outdoor Friday plans, it’s going to be a pleasant and seasonable evening. Saturday starts that way. Dry and warm, but we’ll see an increase in cloud coverage into the afternoon with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Not expecting a washout, but a thunderstorm could bring localized downpours. Keep your umbrella and the Storm Team29 Weather app nearby and check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Starting off dry and warm, but a system will bring late showers and a chance for storms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday - Friday: Sunny, dry, and warm. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Saturday Showers
Late Saturday Showers
Tracking Brief Rain Risk
Tracking brief shower and thunderstorm risk
Watching brief storm risk
Weak Cold Front