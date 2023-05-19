Keep the Umbrella Close for Late Saturday Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep your outdoor Friday plans, it’s going to be a pleasant and seasonable evening. Saturday starts that way. Dry and warm, but we’ll see an increase in cloud coverage into the afternoon with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Not expecting a washout, but a thunderstorm could bring localized downpours. Keep your umbrella and the Storm Team29 Weather app nearby and check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Starting off dry and warm, but a system will bring late showers and a chance for storms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday - Friday: Sunny, dry, and warm. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

