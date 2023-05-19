Golf tournament helping AHIP

ALBEMARLE COUTY, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP and the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association hosted one of its annual golf tournaments Friday, May 19.

BRHBA has the tournament to support the local home building industry.

Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit AHIP to help provide critical home repairs to our less-fortunate neighbors.

“If we can step forward and assist with that and be part of that need, it’s all for the better to go out and help those in need,” BRHBA President Troy Yancey said.

This was the tenth annual tournament to help AHIP.

Interested in another AHIP-supporting event following our collaboration with Sonosynthesis? Our friends at @BRHBA will be hosting their spring golf tournament on May 19th with proceeds benefiting our home repair mission! Sign up here: https://t.co/xmjJVdlj1x pic.twitter.com/8RaZMdXsBF — AHIP (@ahipva) May 3, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.