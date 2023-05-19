Golf tournament helping AHIP
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUTY, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP and the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association hosted one of its annual golf tournaments Friday, May 19.
BRHBA has the tournament to support the local home building industry.
Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit AHIP to help provide critical home repairs to our less-fortunate neighbors.
“If we can step forward and assist with that and be part of that need, it’s all for the better to go out and help those in need,” BRHBA President Troy Yancey said.
This was the tenth annual tournament to help AHIP.
