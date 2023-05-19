Free Book Bus extending beyond Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Free Book Bus to extend its outreach.

The nonprofit has been giving out free books to kids since 2018.

It plans to use a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge to extend into Waynesboro, as well as Augusta and Nelson counties.

“It is so meaningful to me to write a grant and have someone look at it and say, ‘Yes. Not only do we want to fund this, but we believe in it and support it.’ You know, the combination of having individual donors and the grants is just, you know, it’s everything,” Director Sharon Stone said.

