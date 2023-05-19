Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Free Book Bus extending beyond Charlottesville area

The Free Book Bus (FILE)
The Free Book Bus (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Free Book Bus to extend its outreach.

The nonprofit has been giving out free books to kids since 2018.

It plans to use a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge to extend into Waynesboro, as well as Augusta and Nelson counties.

“It is so meaningful to me to write a grant and have someone look at it and say, ‘Yes. Not only do we want to fund this, but we believe in it and support it.’ You know, the combination of having individual donors and the grants is just, you know, it’s everything,” Director Sharon Stone said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Morning Rush: Friday, May 19
Thursday evening the Valley community got to hear from the Anti-Human Trafficking director for...
Director of Anti-Human Trafficking for VA’s Attorney General visits the Valley
VMU donates $15,200 to non-profits WRE and Special Olympics Area 5
Virginia Mustangs Unlimited donates $15,000 to non-profits in the Valley
Blue Ridge Tunnel (FILE)
Historical marker dedicated to Blue Ridge Tunnel