Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Elementary school teacher placed on leave after alleged assault of student

Mother of twin boys says her children were mistreated at Fox Elementary
A Fox Elementary teacher is off the job, after a mom says her child was assaulted.
By Shantel Davis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ebony Raye, whose twin sons attend Fox Elementary, shares her sons were mistreated at school.

In the most recent incident, she got a call from one of her sons describing what happened to him.

“Ms. Smith is being mean to me, and Aiden and we don’t know why, mama. She just keeps being rude,” said Raye, describing the call from her son. “She grabbed me up by my arms and yelled in my face. I kept telling her that was the arm I had broken. You’re hurting me.”

Angered by the news, Raye filed a police report with Richmond police and pulled her children out of school.

“My kids will not return to William Fox until it is deemed safe because they have removed Ms. Smith from school or any access to my sons,” said Raye.

According to Raye, this is not the first incident with this teacher. She tells NBC12 one of her twins, AJ has terrible allergies, and his health records are on file. He’s allergic to dogs, but that didn’t prevent the school from putting him in the same classroom with one.

”I came to pick him up that Friday and AJ had hives from head to toe and was itching through his skin so bad that he had welts,” said Raye.

Raye says AJ was treated at the hospital, and despite talking with school officials afterward, the dogs returned the following week for a reading program.

“They turn around, they do it again, a second week. And I had to take my son back to the emergency room, stronger dose of steroid, issues with breathing,” Raye said.

Raye says she is keeping her boys out of Fox Elementary for now.

We did reach out to Richmond Public Schools, and they confirmed the teacher, accused of assaulting the first grader, is on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Folks came dressed to the nines to enjoy a night out.
‘Senior Prom’ held for Bridgewater Retirement Community residents
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
(FILE)
Crowds come to Charlottesville for UVA Final Exercises
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
CASPCA hires interim executive director