Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Crowds come to Charlottesville for UVA Final Exercises

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you don’t already have a dinner reservation this weekend you might be out of luck.

Final Exercises at the University of Virginia has many food and hospitality spots booked up this weekend.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau says you should expect increased traffic around UVA, too.

“I would say maybe expand your your options a little bit look out in Albemarle County,” Brantley Ussery with the bureau said. “I know that things here right within the immediate downtown area - West Main, University of Virginia - are going to be pretty tough.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
CASPCA hires interim executive director
(FILE)
UVA holds Valedictory Exercises
Larry Sabato (FILE)
Political expert reacts to latest video of Governor Youngkin
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall (FILE)
Mental health organizations team up for event on Downtown Mall