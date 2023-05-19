Crowds come to Charlottesville for UVA Final Exercises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you don’t already have a dinner reservation this weekend you might be out of luck.

Final Exercises at the University of Virginia has many food and hospitality spots booked up this weekend.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau says you should expect increased traffic around UVA, too.

“I would say maybe expand your your options a little bit look out in Albemarle County,” Brantley Ussery with the bureau said. “I know that things here right within the immediate downtown area - West Main, University of Virginia - are going to be pretty tough.”

