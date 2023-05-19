CASPCA hires interim executive director

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA’s Board of Directors has hired Sue Friedman to serve as the interim executive director.

CASPCA made the announcement Friday, May 19.

Friedman most recently served at the executive director of the Jefferson School Foundation. She has also served as the president and chief executive officer of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia for more than a decade.

“We are excited to welcome Sue Friedman as our Interim Executive Director,” CASPCA Board President Jenn Corbey said in Friday’s announcement.

The Board of Directors is also saying farewell to Angie Gunter, who had served as the executive director of CASPCA since 2017.

Friedman’s first day in the role will be Wednesday, May 24.

