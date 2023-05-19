Albemarle asking for help naming new street sweeper

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is inviting the community to help it choose the name for its new street sweeper.

Four names that are currently being considered are Beeper the Sweeper, Bruce Streetclean, The Clean Machine, and Sergeant Sweeper.

The county decided to get a new street sweeper in its recent budget cycle, and it is expected to be here at the end of 2023.

Albemarle County says this was needed to help give people a easier time bicycling by cleaning up things like fallen tree branches and sand after the winter.

