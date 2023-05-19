Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle asking for help naming new street sweeper

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is inviting the community to help it choose the name for its new street sweeper.

Four names that are currently being considered are Beeper the Sweeper, Bruce Streetclean, The Clean Machine, and Sergeant Sweeper.

The county decided to get a new street sweeper in its recent budget cycle, and it is expected to be here at the end of 2023.

Albemarle County says this was needed to help give people a easier time bicycling by cleaning up things like fallen tree branches and sand after the winter.

Voice your opinion by commenting on Albemarle County’s Facebook page.

Facebook post from Albemarle County
Facebook post from Albemarle County(Facebook)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
New teaching method helping Albemarle students engage more with history
The Free Book Bus (FILE)
Free Book Bus extending beyond Charlottesville area
Morning Rush: Friday, May 19
Thursday evening the Valley community got to hear from the Anti-Human Trafficking director for...
Director of Anti-Human Trafficking for VA’s Attorney General visits the Valley