Young Eagles soar into VISAA state semifinals

Covenant School Girls’ Soccer
Covenant School Girls’ Soccer(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant School Girls’ Soccer team is set to play North Cross in the state semifinals Friday, May 19, in Richmond.

The Eagles are undefeated this season. Makayla Hargrove delivered the knock-out punch at the state quarterfinals Wednesday.

“I think I’m more of a team player and I try to play with others, but when it comes time to take over the game I can do that,” the sophomore said.

Her eighth grade twin sisters - Kylie and Kamdyn - are also on the team. The team actually has five eighth graders in the starting line-up.

“We’ve really bonded at practice. I think as a team, we’re really strong,” eighth grader Kate Wolf said. “Just because we’re young doesn’t mean we can’t fight.”

Kate and the Hargrove twins are joined by Elle Higginbotham and Katie Steeper. They’ve played travel ball together for the last three years.

“Crossing the ball, finding Elle on the wing, we have a really good conection. We’re really connecting well and getting those goals in,” Kate said.

“This team has a really good combination of young talent, drive and soccer IQ, and senior and junior leadership,” Coach Bryan Verbrugge said.

