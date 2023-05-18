Virginia Mustangs Unlimited donates $15,000 to non-profits in the Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Mustangs Unlimited donated $15,200 to the Weekday Religious Education of Middle River Council and Special Olympics Area 5.

In April, VMU hosted a car show fundraiser to raise funds for select non-profits that affected the members of the club the most. Glenn Doggett, president of VMU, said the car shows are meant to be inclusive and allow all members of the community to both show their appreciation for cars as well as their support to the community.

“It’s all about us supporting once we get our show,” Doggett said. “It’s not one community doing it, it’s the broader community coming together whether it’s our sponsors, car show attendees, or just the guests that cam and enjoyed the day. Everybody pitched in and that’s what community is all about.”

Larry Wills with WRE said the donations will go to funding the programs run to help teach kids things not able to be taught in the classroom.

“It’s about respect, it’s just teaching respect and that’s part of what we do, we teach them how to respect themselves and others,” Wills said.

Special Olympics of Area 5 helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities socialize and be active with volunteers of the community. They offer different sports such as basketball, soccer and pickleball to the people they serve.

Tammy Cale, secretary and volunteer chair of Special Olympics, said these funds would go to the trips and tournaments the athletes participate in.

“We’re able to take as much as 40 athletes with hotel rooms, food, lodging and everything provided to state games in Richmond and Virginia Beach,” Cale said.

Cale said Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers. Volunteers can range from coaches, to friends to play with, and maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.