Turtle stops by pre-kindergarten classroom for hands-on education

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School (FILE)
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nature play and discovery organization in Crozet is introducing students at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School to turtles.

Wildrock says it is invested in early childhood development for Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities, as well as making learning fun.

“Having this a different way to give them academics,” teacher Emlen Laird said Thursday, May 18. “A lot of kids in our program don’t get the same experiences, so we like to bring these experiences to them.”

Wildrock brought Clover, a box turtle, to the school as part of its Nature Friends program.

“We want to do anything we can to make the curriculum come to life,” Meg Phillips with Wildrock said.

Students were able to ask questions, as well as spend a little quality with Clover.

“Seeing a turtle in real life and then they go back to the classroom, they read a book about a turtle and it has a completely different meaning,” Phillips said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

