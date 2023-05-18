Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3