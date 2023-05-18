Softball group inviting more seniors to join in games at Darden Towe Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Retreads is inviting seniors to play softball.

Teams gather at Darden Towe Park every Tuesday and Thursday for games.

Retreads says it currently has around 60 players divided into four teams, and is welcoming any men 55 and older and women 40 and older to join in.

“The guys are fun to be with. I mean, even if you make a mistake and you make an error, no one gets on you. And at the end of the game, we all form a line, we all congratulate each other. There’s no hard feelings, win or lose. It’s just great,” Steve Cooper with Retreads said Thursday, May 18.

These games are set to go until mid October.

