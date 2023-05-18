Advertise With Us
Senator Kaine says debt talks are moving in the right direction

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) (FILE)
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) (FILE)(wdbj7)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) says debt default talks are moving in the right direction.

The senator said Thursday, May 18, that discussions between leaders of both houses and the White House have got the ball rolling, and both parties are confident they can prevent a default by June 1.

Sen. Kaine believes the while ordeal should have never happened, and puts too many things at risk.

“The discussions, while not yet at a point of resolution, are moving toward a result points where the House could act next week, and then when the Senate returns after Memorial Day we could act,” he said.

Sen. Kaine will provide another update following their meeting when legislators return from Memorial Day.

