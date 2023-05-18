Advertise With Us
One rain chance

Dry until later Saturday PM
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little cooler than average for this time in May. Hazy sun and clouds through Saturday. The next best chance for some rain will hold off until later this weekend.

Tracking a weak cold front due in later in the day and evening on Saturday. That will be our next best chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Saturday will not be a washout.

Dry and seasonable Sunday.

No rain chances for most of next week! Temperatures near or a little below normal.

Thursday: Hazy sun and some clouds. Cooler than yesterday. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Fine for Fridays after Five in Charlottesville. Overnight lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A risk for a passing shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday through next Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows mainly in the 50s.

