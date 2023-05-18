Nonprofit organization pushing for ranked-choice voting in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia nonpartisan, nonprofit organization is working to teach people across the commonwealth about ranked-choice voting.

This system lets voters rank candidates from favorite to least favorite.

“It changes the incentive structure that currently exists in our politics. Right now, we’re so divided and so polarized, partly because our elected officials get no reward from working together or compromising or even having real discussions about the problems that face voters, and rank choice voting flips that incentive structure,” UpVote Virginia Executive Director Liz White said.

It’s something that Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook says is being piloted up in Arlington. The mayor says Charlottesville is more actively discussing it than in other areas, but is waiting to go further until the Electoral Board is ready.

“I don’t want Charlottesville to be the beta tester. I want to let somebody else go first. Let’s make sure it works before we implemented,” Snook said.

UpVote Virginia is holding information sessions June 5 and 6.

