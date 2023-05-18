Advertise With Us
New trail opens in Charlottesville park

Charlottesville Park and Rec. (FILE)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new nature trail is now open in Charlottesville’s Pen Park.

The new trail allows pedestrians to safely cross the Meadowcreeek Golf Course.

It took about three hours for volunteers and Parks & Rec. staff to clear the area for the new trail.

“There’s been some concern with folks just walking out in the middle of fairways and just coming in at random spots,” Parks and Trails Planner Chris Gensic said Thursday, May 18. “Having them actually walk through in a known, signed, marked area makes everyone using this park do it safely.”

Parks & Rec. hopes to expand the trail systems in the coming years.

