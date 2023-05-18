Advertise With Us
Millions in federal funds going to modernize Charlottesville school

Concept art for a modernized Buford Middle School. Image provided by Charlottesville City...
Concept art for a modernized Buford Middle School. Image provided by Charlottesville City Schools.(CCS)
By NBC29
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education is awarding Charlottesville City Schools a $17.6 million grant to support the modernization of Buford Middle School.

CCS says the grant will help Charlottesville to reach the full estimated $91.8 million scope of its middle school project.

“We appreciate the schools’ diligence in pursuing all funding opportunities,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said in an announcement sent out by CCS Thursday, May 18. “With all the inflationary pressures we face to fund so many important priorities, this grant is a major contribution.”

“I cannot begin to tell you how excited and thankful we are to have the state’s support on this project,” Charlottesville Schools Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell said.

Construction at Buford Middle School is expected to begin soon after the school year ends on June 9. Students will continue to learn at the school during the three years of construction.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

