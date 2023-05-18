Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Louisa County High School applying for more federal funds to grow popular program

Louisa County High School (FILE)
Louisa County High School (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is hoping to secure $100,000 to boost its cyber security program.

The Rural Technology Project helped establish the cybersecurity program at Louisa County High School two years ago. Now, the school district has a shot at it again.

“We’re competing with this program to be the top school in the country,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.

“Kids have iPads, they have access to smartphones, they need to know how to keep things safe,” cybersecurity teacher Crystal Torbush said.

The program appears to be popular with students, too.

“One of the ways you can really judge how something’s going is to see student enrollment and how many folks are really trying to get in, and this student this program is packed,” Straley said. “There are 36,000 cybersecurity jobs open in the commonwealth right now, and these are opportunities for our students and to be able to put forth a program that can help them get certified here at the high school and then go beyond and even get more certifications.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Nonprofit organization pushing for ranked-choice voting in Virginia
Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (FILE)
UVA program helping to educate inmates
morning rush 051823
Morning Rush: Thursday, May 18
The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) celebrated national police week tonight by joining the...
HPD holds ‘Cone with a Cop’ to connect with community