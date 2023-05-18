Louisa County High School applying for more federal funds to grow popular program

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is hoping to secure $100,000 to boost its cyber security program.

The Rural Technology Project helped establish the cybersecurity program at Louisa County High School two years ago. Now, the school district has a shot at it again.

“We’re competing with this program to be the top school in the country,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.

“Kids have iPads, they have access to smartphones, they need to know how to keep things safe,” cybersecurity teacher Crystal Torbush said.

The program appears to be popular with students, too.

“One of the ways you can really judge how something’s going is to see student enrollment and how many folks are really trying to get in, and this student this program is packed,” Straley said. “There are 36,000 cybersecurity jobs open in the commonwealth right now, and these are opportunities for our students and to be able to put forth a program that can help them get certified here at the high school and then go beyond and even get more certifications.”

