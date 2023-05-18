Hundreds of votes already cast in Charlottesville for Democratic Primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds have already taken advantage of early voting in Charlottesville for the Democratic Primary, which opened up May 5.

“We definitely encourage anyone to come in early vote,” Taylor Howell said Thursday, May 18.

Howell is the director of elections and General Registrar for Charlottesville.

“We’ve had about 500 people so far in-person coming in to vote over the last week and a half. And then for mail ballots and absentee that we’ve received - whether that be in the mail or via Dropbox - we’re at about 300,” Howell said.

The director says more people are voting early than before.

“Comparing it to the 2021 primary, it is actually a lot higher turnout. At this point we were only at about 200 voters in-person, where we are over double that now,” Howell said.

She adds that early voting is a time saver, and a way to skip the lines on Electin Day.

“It is the same exact process you’re going to go through on Election Day, but because it is stretched out over the 45 days, you’re less likely to get lines until leading up to about the last week,” Howell said.

The books close May 30, and the last day to apply for a mail ballot is Jun 9.

The Democratic Primary Election is on June 20.

