Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hundreds of votes already cast in Charlottesville for Democratic Primary

Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)
Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds have already taken advantage of early voting in Charlottesville for the Democratic Primary, which opened up May 5.

“We definitely encourage anyone to come in early vote,” Taylor Howell said Thursday, May 18.

Howell is the director of elections and General Registrar for Charlottesville.

“We’ve had about 500 people so far in-person coming in to vote over the last week and a half. And then for mail ballots and absentee that we’ve received - whether that be in the mail or via Dropbox - we’re at about 300,” Howell said.

The director says more people are voting early than before.

“Comparing it to the 2021 primary, it is actually a lot higher turnout. At this point we were only at about 200 voters in-person, where we are over double that now,” Howell said.

She adds that early voting is a time saver, and a way to skip the lines on Electin Day.

“It is the same exact process you’re going to go through on Election Day, but because it is stretched out over the 45 days, you’re less likely to get lines until leading up to about the last week,” Howell said.

The books close May 30, and the last day to apply for a mail ballot is Jun 9.

The Democratic Primary Election is on June 20.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School (FILE)
Turtle stops by pre-kindergarten classroom for hands-on education
The market is moving to Darden Towe Park
Softball group inviting more seniors to join in games at Darden Towe Park
Concept art for a modernized Buford Middle School. Image provided by Charlottesville City...
Millions in federal funds going to modernize Charlottesville school
Louisa County High School (FILE)
Louisa County High School applying for more federal funds to grow popular program