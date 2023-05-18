HPD holds ‘Cone with a Cop’ to connect with community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) celebrated National Police Week Wednesday tonight by joining the community for ice cream.

The ‘Cone with a Cop’ took place at the Harrisonburg Kline’s and HPD said it’s a way for them to give back to the community.

“We try to give back to our community,” LT. Charles Grubbs said. “It’s hot outside so instead of coffee with a cop we do cone with a cop just to meet the kids, meet the parents just interact with them and have a fun time.”

This event took place during National Police Week.

”Its also about us and the community so we strive to be a part of our community so even though it is about the fallen officers it’s also about giving back and being there for your community so this is just an event that we can be there with the kids and the parents and have fun and just talk and laugh,” Lt. Grubbs said.

Lt. Grubbs said there was so much excitement around the event they were able to kick it off early with the number of people who showed up.

This is one of many community events HPD puts on throughout the year for residents to engage with law enforcement officers.

