Historical marker dedicated to Blue Ridge Tunnel

Blue Ridge Tunnel (FILE)
Blue Ridge Tunnel (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NESLON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources dedicated a State Historical Marker to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.

The tunnel helped advance Virginia’s rail transportation in the late 1800s.

“It’s not just coming up here and seeing the tunnel and walk in for exercise and taking in the recreational amenity of this trail, but taking the historical aspects of it,” Nelson County Parks & Rec. Director Jerry West said Thursday, May 18.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel is open every day.

