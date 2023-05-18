Dry and Cool Thursday with Pleasant End to the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another pleasant day in store, but cooler. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 60′s and low 70′s. We’ll stay dry for the next few days with late Saturday showers and storms. Not expecting a washout with rainfall amounts less than half an inch. Expect a dry stretch the following week. Check back for updates.

Today: Hazy with sun & clouds. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Dry start to the day with late afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s.

