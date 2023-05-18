Covenant girls soccer beats Eastern Mennonite 3-1 advancing to the state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant girls soccer team got two goals in the second half to beat Eastern Mennonite Wednesday advancing to the VISAA state semfinals Friday in Richmond.

The Eagles scored first, getting a goal from 8th grader Kate Wolf in the first half. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Eagles got goals from sisters Kamdyn and Makayla Hargrove in the second half, propelling Covenant to the state finals.

Covenant improves to 16-0 on the season. The Eagles have five 8th graders in their starting lineup. Hear how the team has done it Thursday on NBC29 news at five and six.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.