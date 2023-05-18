Clouds & Sun, Pleasant Friday. Warmer Weekend. Some T-Showers Later Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Easterly winds off the Atlantic have brought mostly cloudy skies in across the region. These clouds will remain overnight and into the morning hours of Friday, before giving way to some sun. Pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures warm, turning more seasonable in the upper 70s to near 80 this weekend. An approaching cold front Saturday will touch off some scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Rain amounts generally a quarter inch or less, although any storm can produce locally higher amounts of rain. Currently, Sunday is trending warm and dry.

Congratulations to all the Graduates this weekend!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: AM clouds then Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs near 80.

